Tunisia, Libya resume flights after year-long interruption
The first plane coming from the Mitiga airport is expected to land in on Thursday at the Djerba-Zarzis airport, as part of the resumption of the Djerba-Tripoli air route after several year-long interruption. The Libyan carrier will serve this air route by means of two flights a week , which will help promote tourism and facilitate B2B meetings between the countries, a press release by the regional tourism commissioner reads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|30 min
|Stomach Cancer
|12
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|20 hr
|Assads Russian Fr...
|34
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC