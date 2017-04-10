Tunisia, Libya resume flights after year-long interruption

The first plane coming from the Mitiga airport is expected to land in on Thursday at the Djerba-Zarzis airport, as part of the resumption of the Djerba-Tripoli air route after several year-long interruption. The Libyan carrier will serve this air route by means of two flights a week , which will help promote tourism and facilitate B2B meetings between the countries, a press release by the regional tourism commissioner reads.

