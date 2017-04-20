Trump, alongside Italian PM, says no ...

Trump, alongside Italian PM, says no US role in Libya

10 hrs ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he does not believe the US should continue to play a role in stabilizing Libya, where violence and political instability has reigned since the overthrow of the country's dictator. "I do not see a role in Libya," Trump said during a joint news conference Thursday, moments after Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni called the US role in the country "critical."

Chicago, IL

