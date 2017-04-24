Travel agents defraud Ghanaians, stranded at airport
Some Ghanaian immigrants in Libya are stranded at the airport in Tripoli after some self-styled travel agents defrauded them of huge sums of money under the pretext of helping them travel from Tripoli to Europe. The Ghanaians numbering about three-hundred are currently frustrated on the streets of Tripoli with no hopes of traveling to Europe anytime soon neither are they hopeful of getting refund of their monies.
