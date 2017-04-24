Travel agents defraud Ghanaians, stra...

Travel agents defraud Ghanaians, stranded at airport

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GhanaWeb

Some Ghanaian immigrants in Libya are stranded at the airport in Tripoli after some self-styled travel agents defrauded them of huge sums of money under the pretext of helping them travel from Tripoli to Europe. The Ghanaians numbering about three-hundred are currently frustrated on the streets of Tripoli with no hopes of traveling to Europe anytime soon neither are they hopeful of getting refund of their monies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,598 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC