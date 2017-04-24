Russia 'plays games for fun' in Libya

Taking advantage of the weakness and divisions of the EU, and the lack of interest of the US, Russia "plays games for fun" in Libya, expending little effort, but potentially obtaining important dividends, analysts said at an event in Brussels on Wednesday . The discussion, attended by handpicked officials, researchers and journalists, was hosted by the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

