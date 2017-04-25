Over 1,000 migrants and refugees have died crossing the Mediterranean so far this year
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events According to the International Organization for Migration, 1,089 migrants are believed to have died while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea since Jan. 1. Of that number, just over a thousand are thought to have died while trying to make the journey along the central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy. Thirty-seven more died on the eastern Mediterranean route toward Greece and Crete and 50 died along the western Mediterranean route toward Spain.
