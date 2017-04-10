Orphaned baby of Islamic State's caliphate trapped in prison

" He is an orphan of the Islamic State group's self-proclaimed caliphate, a Tunisian toddler who is now caught in diplomatic limbo and has been stuck in a Libyan prison for a year. Tamim Jaboudi's grandfather has managed to visit the child twice in the prison in Tripoli, delivering a winter jacket and as much familial warmth as he can manage in the brief meetings.

