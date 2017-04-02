New device helps fight brain cancer

The X-ray scan of a wounded anti-regime demonstrator shows a bullet lodged in his brain while he is nursed at the intensive care unit at a hospital in the eastern city of Tobruk on February 25, 2011. Libya was on edge as forces loyal to Moamer Kadhafi's crumbling regime staged a bloody fightback in western towns near Tripoli and the east declared itself free of his iron-fisted rule.

