NDP Leadership Debates Continue to Ignore Foreign Policy

There has yet to be a single question about foreign policy in the NDP's first two leadership debates, but some contenders say they want the party to devote a forum to international affairs. During a gathering organized by Courage after the recent youth issues debate in MontrA©al I asked Niki Ashton whether she voted in favour of bombing Libya.

Chicago, IL

