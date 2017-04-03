Most Libya migrants not headed to EU, aid group says
Most people that end up in Libya are not seeking to leave for Europe, according to the International Organisation for Migration . "What comes out is that 60 percent of those interviewed had always intended to have as a final destination Libya itself," Eugenio Ambrosi, IOM's regional director for the EU, told reporters on Friday .
