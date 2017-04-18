Momentum on political process must be renewed if Libya's many...
Martin Kobler, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya , briefs the Security Council. UN Photo/Rick Bajornas 19 April 2017 – It is more important than ever to forge unity within Libya, the United Nations envoy for the country told the Security Council today, while calling on the Libyan stakeholders to regain the optimism generated by the 2015 Political Agreement, which has faded and is being replaced by "frustration and disappointment."
