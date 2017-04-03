Libya's UN-Backed Government Head Mee...

Libya's UN-Backed Government Head Meets with US Officials

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Voice of America

The head of the U.N.-backed Libyan Government of National Accord has met in Stuttgart, Germany with top U.S. officials, in hopes of finding a way forward for what one analyst is calling "the Obama administration's Iraq." Chuck Prichard, a spokesman for U.S. Africa Command, told VOA that GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj sat down Wednesday with U.S. General Thomas D. Waldhauser, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Ambassador to Libya Peter Bodde at the U.S. Africa Command headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC