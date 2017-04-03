Libya's UN-Backed Government Head Meets with US Officials

The head of the U.N.-backed Libyan Government of National Accord has met in Stuttgart, Germany with top U.S. officials, in hopes of finding a way forward for what one analyst is calling "the Obama administration's Iraq." Chuck Prichard, a spokesman for U.S. Africa Command, told VOA that GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj sat down Wednesday with U.S. General Thomas D. Waldhauser, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Ambassador to Libya Peter Bodde at the U.S. Africa Command headquarters.

