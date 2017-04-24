Libyan government calls for foreign intervention as fighting spreads

Libya's U.N.-backed governA ment has appealed for "urgent intervention" from the international community to prevent civil war as armed forces from LibA ya's main rivals battle for control of a key airbase. Libya's security situation has not been helped by lack of progress in mediation efforts by the country's neighbors while tensions over North Korea and the war in Syria have drawn U.S. attention away from Libya, political analysts said.

