Libyan dinar drops to record lows on black market
Libya's dinar has slid to record lows on the parallel market, traders said on Monday, as scarcity of foreign currency drove the price of a dollar up to 8.3 dinars. The dinar has steadily weakened on the flourishing informal market as a U.N.-backed government that arrived in Tripoli a year ago has failed to stabilise the country politically or economically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC