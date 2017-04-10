Libyan dinar drops to record lows on ...

Libyan dinar drops to record lows on black market

Monday Apr 10

Libya's dinar has slid to record lows on the parallel market, traders said on Monday, as scarcity of foreign currency drove the price of a dollar up to 8.3 dinars. The dinar has steadily weakened on the flourishing informal market as a U.N.-backed government that arrived in Tripoli a year ago has failed to stabilise the country politically or economically.

