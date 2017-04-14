Libyan coastguards rescue immigrants,...

Libyan coastguards rescue immigrants, nearly 100 feared missing

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Libyan coastguards on Thursday rescued 23 immigrants off the coast of the capital Tripoli after their inflatable boat sank, carrying nearly 120 migrants. Qasem said the migrants are of African nationalities, and those rescued were taken to Tripoli naval base for medical and humanitarian assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) 5 hr Mikey 13
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Wed Assads Russian Fr... 34
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,553 • Total comments across all topics: 280,271,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC