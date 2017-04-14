Libyan coastguards rescue immigrants, nearly 100 feared missing
Libyan coastguards on Thursday rescued 23 immigrants off the coast of the capital Tripoli after their inflatable boat sank, carrying nearly 120 migrants. Qasem said the migrants are of African nationalities, and those rescued were taken to Tripoli naval base for medical and humanitarian assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|Mikey
|13
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Assads Russian Fr...
|34
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC