Libya Oil Output Rebounds as Sharara, Feel Fields Restarted
Libya's crude production rebounded to more than 700,000 barrels a day as the OPEC member's biggest oil field and another deposit in its western region resumed pumping after a halt. The Sharara field is currently producing 216,400 barrels a day, while the El Feel, or Elephant, deposit is pumping 26,500 and is expected to boost output further, Jadalla Alaokali, a board member at the National Oil Corp., said Sunday by phone.
