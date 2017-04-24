Libya lacks plan to prevent more migr...

Libya lacks plan to prevent more migrants crossing to Europe - EU officials

FILE PHOTO: Migrants on a wooden boat are rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Sabratha in Libya, April 15, 2017. Libya's U.N-backed government has no clear plan to help prevent more migrants reaching Europe's shores this summer, European Union officials said on Thursday, citing confused requests for equipment to patrol its shores.

