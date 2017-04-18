Libya fishermen find 28 dead migrants...

Libya fishermen find 28 dead migrants in boat offshore - official

TRIPOLI: Libyan fishermen found the bodies of 28 illegal migrants who appeared to have died of thirst and hunger after their boat broke down off the coast of Sabratha city, a ministry of interior official said on Tuesday. Since Libya fell into chaos after Muammar Gaddafi's fall in 2011, the North African country is the main departure point for migrants hoping to reach Europe by sea.

