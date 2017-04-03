Libya Coastguard Clashes With Suspect...

Libya Coastguard Clashes With Suspected Smugglers, Four Killed

Four suspected migrant smugglers were killed in an exchange of fire with the Libyan coastguard off western Libya on Thursday, spokesman Ayoub Qassem said. Qassem said the clash started when the coastguards tried to apprehend heavily armed gunmen whose boat was located near a migrant vessel close to the city of Zawiya, about 45 km west of Tripoli.

