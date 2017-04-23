Libya Central Bank to Intervene in `W...

Libya Central Bank to Intervene in `War' on Dinar in Coming Days

Sunday

Libya's central bank will intervene "intensively" to defend the country's currency, the Tripoli-based governor said Sunday, as officials struggle to rein in a rampant black market and revive an economy in shambles after years of war. The central bank "will not stand helpless or neutral in the war that our currency is subjected to," he said.

