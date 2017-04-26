Libya calls on Russia to help end dom...

Libya calls on Russia to help end domestic conflict

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Libya's UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Tuesday asked Russia to help end its domestic conflict when meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. Bogdanov said his visit to Tripoli is "a continuation of Serraj's visit to Russia and to develop mechanisms to implement what was agreed upon during that visit."

