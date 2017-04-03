Italy strikes deal with Libyan tribes in attempt to stop flow of migrants

The Italian government said Sunday that dozens of rival tribes in southern Libya had agreed to cooperate on securing the country's borders in an effort to curb the influx of migrants trying to reach Europe. Italy's interior ministry said the 60 tribal leaders - notably the Tuareg of the southwest, the Toubou of the southeast, and the Arab tribe of Awlad Suleiman - had reached the 12-point deal after 72 hours of secret talks in Rome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.