Italy strikes deal with Libyan tribes...

Italy strikes deal with Libyan tribes in attempt to stop flow of migrants

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Al Bawaba

The Italian government said Sunday that dozens of rival tribes in southern Libya had agreed to cooperate on securing the country's borders in an effort to curb the influx of migrants trying to reach Europe. Italy's interior ministry said the 60 tribal leaders - notably the Tuareg of the southwest, the Toubou of the southeast, and the Arab tribe of Awlad Suleiman - had reached the 12-point deal after 72 hours of secret talks in Rome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC