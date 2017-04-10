IOM: African migrants traded in Libya...

IOM: African migrants traded in Libya's 'slave markets'

Hundreds of African refugees and migrants passing through Libya are being bought and sold in modern-day slave markets before being held for ransom, forced labour or sexual exploitation, survivors have told the UN's migration agency. The International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday that it had interviewed West African migrants who recounted being traded in garages and car parks in the southern city of Sabha, one of Libya's main people smuggling hubs.

