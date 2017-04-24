ICC unveils arrest warrant for ex-Gaddafi security chief29 min ago

ICC unveils arrest warrant for ex-Gad...

ICC unveils arrest warrant for ex-Gaddafi security chief

International judges today unsealed an arrest warrant for Libya's former security chief, accusing him of carrying out war crimes in 2011 to quash opposition to late dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The warrant, first issued in 2013 by the International Criminal Court, charges Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled, once head of Libya's internal security agency, with three charges of war crimes and four crimes against humanity.

