Hunger kills three Ghanaians in Libya...

Hunger kills three Ghanaians in Libya; 500 stranded

Tuesday Apr 18

Three Ghanaians have reportedly died in the past week in Libya with over 500 people more stranded in that country. Ghanaian immigrants who travelled to seek greener pastures are struggling to cope with the harsh conditions in the war-ravaged North African country.

