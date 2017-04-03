Humanitarian ships rescue more than 7...

Humanitarian ships rescue more than 700 migrants in Mediterranean

Thursday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Humanitarian groups operating rescue ships off the coast of Libya picked up more than 700 migrants out of seven flimsy and overcrowded boats on April 5, the Italian Coast Guard said. The Phoenix rescue ship, operated by the Malta-based non-governmental organization MOAS, rescued more than 300 people from three boats in international waters off the coast of the Libyan city of Sabratha.

