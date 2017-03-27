How Punjabi youths' trips to Europe end in death, detention centres

CHANDIGARH: Fired by the prospect of changing his fortunes in Germany, Tarsem Singh, 24, a native of Banga village in Nawanshahr district of Punjab, embarked on a life-changing voyage, only to land in a quagmire-like situation. All set for a new life in Germany, he was taken to Libya by travel agents and then dumped in Malta.

