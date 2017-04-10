France joins int'l warning to Libyan anti-government rebels
France has joined a number of other major countries in a broad, international call on rebel forces fighting the national unity government in Tripoli, warning them that the major powers would distinguish between military operations against terrorism and operations that sought to destabilise the Libyan government, official sources said on Wednesday.
