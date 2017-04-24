Fortune seekers trapped in Libya

Fortune seekers trapped in Libya

The Daily Star

Luring Bangladeshis with lucrative jobs abroad, transnational human trafficking gangs are taking hundreds of people to war-torn Libya, and are holding them hostage there for ransom, torturing them, and using them as slaves. The gangs get tourist visas of Sudan, Dubai or Egypt for the victims and then fly them to Libya with fake visas from the countries, according to survivors and officials concerned.

Chicago, IL

