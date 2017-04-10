Donald Trump's remark raises fears of U.S. disengagement in Libya
New York [U.S.A.], Apr 22 : Donald Trump's declaration that the United States had o role in Libya has raised doubts about whether a political compromise can still be reached with the help of Americans in the embattled oil-rich country, possibly opening the door to greater Russian involvement in the region. Speaking at a joint press conference on Thursday, the U.S. President rejected a plea from the Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni for the U.S. to maintain its "very critical" role in the country and help build political consensus around the struggling U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.
