.com | Protesters disrupt production at Libya oilfield

Oil production at the Al-Sharara field in southwest Libya has been suspended after protesters shut off a pipeline, a refinery source said on Monday. "Protesters shut down the oil pipeline from Al-Sharara to the port and Zawya refinery" some 50km west of Tripoli, said the source who was unable to say what the demonstrators were demanding.
