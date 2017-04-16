.com | Libya govt urges 'intervention' over southern clashes

.com | Libya govt urges 'intervention...

Libya govt urges 'intervention' over southern clashes

Libya's unity government has called for "urgent intervention" by the international community to end military escalation in its south, warning of a possible "civil war". For more than a week, militias allied to the UN-backed Government of National Accord have fought off rival forces trying to capture an airbase in the south of the North African country.

