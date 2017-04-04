.com | AFP photographer freed in Libya, still under detention threat

AFP's photographer in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, Abdullah Doma, was released Monday after two days of detention, but his identity papers were confiscated and his situation remains highly uncertain. Benghazi is controlled by the military authorities of Khalifa Haftar, the strongman of eastern Libya who contests the legitimacy of the Government of National Accord which is based in the capital Tripoli and is backed by the international community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.