Children of Islamic State languish

In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017 photo, in Tripoli, Libya, 2-year-old Tamim Jaboudi awaits a Tunisian government delegation that was turned away after trying to bring him home from a Libyan prison. The boy's parents, both Tunisians who left home to join the Islamic State group, died in an American airstrike on the city of Sabratha in February 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.