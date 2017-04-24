CAF Champions' League and Confederation Cup group draw revealed

Cairo's giant Al-Ahly was drawn with Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club, the Coton Sport from Cameroon, and the Zambian Zanaco, while Zamalek is set to take on USM Alger from Algeria, the Libyan Ahli Tripoli, and CAPSaps United from Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Smouha is set to meet Zesco Utd from Zambia, the Recreativo Libolo from Angola and the Sudanese Al- Hilal Obeid in the CAF Confederation's Cup group stage ties.

