At least 97 migrants missing as boat sinks off Libya

Thursday Read more: Turkish Daily News

At least 97 migrants went missing after their boat sank April 13 off the Libyan coast, a navy spokesman said. Survivors said those missing include 15 women and five children, General Ayoub Kacem told AFP.

Chicago, IL

