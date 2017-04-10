At least 97 migrants missing after boat sinks off Libya0 min ago
Tripoli, April 13: Around 97 refugees are reportedly missing after their boat sank off the Libyan coast near Tripoli, a coast guard official was quoted by the Independent. A news report cited coastguard spokesman Ayub Qassem who said 23 people were rescued from the craft off Gargaresh, a western suburb of Tripoli.
