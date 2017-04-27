Algeria, UN discuss peace process in war-torn Libya

Algerian Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union and Arab League Abdelkader Massahel met here on Wednesday with UN Envoy to Libya Martin Kobler in discussion of peace process in war-torn Libya. "There's a desire among Libyan ordinary citizens and political leaders to achieve peace," Messahel told reporters following his meeting with the Kobler, who is also Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya .

