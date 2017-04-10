After NATO's failure, Russia eyes oil-rich Libya

Russia's burgeoning connections to a powerful Libyan warlord could signal that President Vladimir Putin sees an opportunity in Libya's chaos to sideline the West and catapult Moscow into the position of power broker on NATO's southern flank. Like Syria, where Putin quickly seized control of events with a large military intervention in support of the regime of Bashar Assad, Libya offers a vacuum that the U.S.-led NATO alliance has been unwilling or unable to fill six years since toppling dictator Moammar Gadhafi, analysts said.

