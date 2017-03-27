AFP photographer in Libya detained fo...

AFP photographer in Libya detained for second time in a week

AFP 's photographer in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi , Abdullah Doma, was detained late Saturday for the second time in several days by security services there, his family said. Doma had been released on Wednesday night after being held for 24 hours over his coverage of a public concert to mark Earth Hour.

