3,000 migrants said rescued off Libya coast Saturday

The Italian coastguard and other boats rescued some 3,000 migrants from unseaworthy boats off the Libyan coast on Saturday, as the numbers of those attempting to reach Europe from Africa rises amid good weather, a participating NGO said. In all, 35 rescue operations were launched during the day, with 15 of them still underway as night fell, the coastguard said.

