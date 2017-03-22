Why Libya Oil Revival Hinges on Fate of Two Ports 27 minutes ago
Libya's ability to reclaim its role as a reliable supplier of crude depends on the fate of a pair of oil ports on the war-ravaged country's coast. Es Sider and Ras Lanuf have changed hands twice this month as rival military groups have battled over them. The two ports hold almost half of Libya's capacity to export oil from onshore terminals, and the country's ability to sell abroad affects prices globally.
