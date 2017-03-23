'We can no longer turn our backs' on ...

'We can no longer turn our backs' on communities affected by...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Newkerala.com

Home A News A World News A 'We can no longer turn our backs' on communities affected by migration crisis in Libya - UN agency chief New York, Mar 24 : The top United Nations migration official is visiting Tripoli to discuss the complex migration and displacement situation with hopes of shoring up technical support to foster a stable environment. Libya, once a booming economy which many hopeful migrants viewed as a prized destination, is on Thursday a country beset by a grave security situation, a collapsing economy and virtually no service provision which is worsening an increasingly complex migration situation, said William Lacy Swing, Director General of the International Organization for Migration in a press statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,859,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC