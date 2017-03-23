'We can no longer turn our backs' on communities affected by...
Home A News A World News A 'We can no longer turn our backs' on communities affected by migration crisis in Libya - UN agency chief New York, Mar 24 : The top United Nations migration official is visiting Tripoli to discuss the complex migration and displacement situation with hopes of shoring up technical support to foster a stable environment. Libya, once a booming economy which many hopeful migrants viewed as a prized destination, is on Thursday a country beset by a grave security situation, a collapsing economy and virtually no service provision which is worsening an increasingly complex migration situation, said William Lacy Swing, Director General of the International Organization for Migration in a press statement.
