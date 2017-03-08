UPDATE 1-Libya's oil output drops to ...

UPDATE 1-Libya's oil output drops to 620,000 bpd -NOC head

Thursday Read more: Reuters

Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation said on Thursday. Mustafa Sanalla told Reuters that production by Waha Oil Co, a joint venture between NOC and foreign partners, had been entirely halted.

Chicago, IL

