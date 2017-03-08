UPDATE 1-East Libyan forces mobilising for counter attack at oil ports -officials

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 6 East Libyan forces carried out fresh air strikes on Monday and said they were mobilising ground forces as they attempt to win back two of Libya's largest oil ports, military officials said. Forces loyal to the eastern-based Libyan National Army lost control of the ports of Sider and Ras Lanuf on Friday to a rival faction known as the Benghazi Defence Brigades , and have been unable to dislodge them with air strikes and ground operations since then.

