Uganda: Libyan Partners Abandon Broke Uganda Telecom Ltd
Significant differences emerged between Uganda and Libya during a recent shareholders meeting, leading to a falling out over the troubled Uganda Telecom Ltd, leaving Kampala with the cash-strapped company and no money to turn it around. The EastAfrican has learnt that the shareholders failed to agree on modalities to raise the capital required to revamp the company.
