'Try Bonatti chiefs for Italian killed'

Rome, March 30 - Rome prosecutors on Thursday requested the indictment of five managers of the Parma-based oil and gas infrastructure firm Bonatti in the deaths in Libya March 2 of kidnapped engineers Salvatore Failla and Fausto Piano, as they were being moved by their Libyan captors along with two fellow technicians who survived. Bonatti should be tried because of a failure to provide adequate security, the prosecutors said.

