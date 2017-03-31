the two women stand before an audienc...

the two women stand before an audience preparing ingredients

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

If there was a lesson to be learned from the "Beyond Bubbie" evening at Berkeley's JCC East Bay last week, it was this: Never underestimate the power of an eggplant and green pepper salad. Gina Waldman may have been just talking about a family recipe, but when she called it "the recipe that saved our lives," it added a whole other level of drama to a presentation about food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec '16 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,263 • Total comments across all topics: 280,014,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC