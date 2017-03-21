Put Libya ahead of 'narrow interests,...

Put Libya ahead of 'narrow interests,' UN envoy urges as situation worsens across the country

New York, Mar 21 : Warning of escalating tension across the North African country due to mobilization of forces, worsening security situation in capital, Tripoli, as well as recent violence in Misrata and Benghazi, the United Nations envoy for Libya on Monday called on all parties to unite and to put the country ahead of their "own narrow interests." Do not let the agenda be driven by violence on the ground and extremism, urged Martin Kobler, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya and the head of the UN Support Mission in the country , in a news release on Monday.

Chicago, IL

