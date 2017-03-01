MENA has a new power broker

Since the Libyan civil war began, the question hovering over everything was - will Russia get involved? This past Thursday and Friday came the answer, when the chief of Libya's UN created Government of National Accord, so called Prime Minister Fayez Serraj, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. Having stayed aloof from a messy civil war now into its third year, Russia has decided to effectively replace the void left by America and become the chief 'powerbroker' not only in Libya but the entire Middle East and North African region; but the bad news for Serraj is that the beneficiary as far as Libya is concerned is likely to be his big rival, Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, commander of the powerful Libyan National Army .

